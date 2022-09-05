A correction may be in store for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shares?

As of close of business last night, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.22, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $23.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64433 shares were traded. MCFT reached its highest trading level at $23.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MCFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $47.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Campion Donald C sold 4,641 shares for $26.47 per share. The transaction valued at 122,847 led to the insider holds 13,246 shares of the business.

Campion Donald C sold 2,069 shares of MCFT for $54,746 on Oct 12. The Director now owns 17,887 shares after completing the transaction at $26.46 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Campion Donald C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,844 shares for $26.40 each. As a result, the insider received 75,082 and left with 19,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MasterCraft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCFT has reached a high of $29.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MCFT traded 79.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 67.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.68M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MCFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 638.84k with a Short Ratio of 7.40, compared to 741.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.28. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $195.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.9M to a low estimate of $191.56M. As of the current estimate, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.53M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $690.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $681.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $685.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $525.81M, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $720.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.3M and the low estimate is $653.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.