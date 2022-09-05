A correction may be in store for Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.28, down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 222689 shares were traded. MESA reached its highest trading level at $2.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MESA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MESA has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3838, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0010.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MESA traded 471.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 267.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.92M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MESA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 933.66k with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.85 and $-1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.96. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $-0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MESA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $503.59M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.1M and the low estimate is $514.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.