A correction may be in store for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares?

As of close of business last night, SecureWorks Corp.’s stock clocked out at 10.19, up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133463 shares were traded. SCWX reached its highest trading level at $10.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCWX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2020, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on March 20, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Gagnon Neil bought 10,711 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 118,240 led to the insider holds 395,331 shares of the business.

Gagnon Neil bought 15,000 shares of SCWX for $164,982 on Jul 01. The 10% Owner now owns 384,620 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Gagnon Neil, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $10.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,265 and bolstered with 101,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCWX has reached a high of $26.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCWX traded 85.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 108.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.44M. Insiders hold about 28.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCWX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 264.65k with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 329.64k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.63 and $-0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.37 and $-0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $116.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $116.82M to a low estimate of $115.39M. As of the current estimate, SecureWorks Corp.’s year-ago sales were $134.97M, an estimated decrease of -14.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCWX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.21M, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $504.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $528.29M and the low estimate is $485.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.