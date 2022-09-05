A correction may be in store for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares?

In the latest session, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) closed at 121.90 down -1.10% from its previous closing price of $123.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134357 shares were traded. SITE reached its highest trading level at $126.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $189.

On July 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $129.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on July 13, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when BLACK DOUG sold 9,457 shares for $139.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,316,225 led to the insider holds 523,142 shares of the business.

BLACK DOUG sold 9,530 shares of SITE for $1,135,309 on Jul 13. The CEO now owns 512,599 shares after completing the transaction at $119.13 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, BLACK DOUG, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 9,529 shares for $117.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,119,372 and left with 502,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiteOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITE has reached a high of $260.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SITE has traded an average of 255.96K shares per day and 172.72k over the past ten days. A total of 45.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.36M. Shares short for SITE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 10.30, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.17 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.