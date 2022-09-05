A glimpse at Astec Industries Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) closed at 37.64 down -1.21% from its previous closing price of $38.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89297 shares were traded. ASTE reached its highest trading level at $39.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astec Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $82.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Litchfield Matthew T Sr sold 12 shares for $70.50 per share. The transaction valued at 868 led to the insider holds 4,439 shares of the business.

Litchfield Matthew T Sr sold 1,081 shares of ASTE for $76,870 on Nov 16. The Chief Information Officer now owns 4,451 shares after completing the transaction at $71.11 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Astec’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3764.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 376.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTE has reached a high of $75.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTE has traded an average of 96.80K shares per day and 79.49k over the past ten days. A total of 22.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.54M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 477.22k with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 505.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ASTE is 0.48, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.49 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $308.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $316.8M to a low estimate of $299.8M. As of the current estimate, Astec Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $278M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.