A glimpse at Couchbase Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Couchbase Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.59, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $14.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 172190 shares were traded. BASE reached its highest trading level at $15.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BASE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On August 16, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 16, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BASE has reached a high of $52.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BASE traded 299.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 312.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.41M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BASE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.2 and $-1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.25. EPS for the following year is $-1.07, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.92 and $-1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $35.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.04M to a low estimate of $35.48M. As of the current estimate, Couchbase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.16M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BASE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.54M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $179.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.