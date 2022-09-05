A glimpse at Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) closed at 6.14 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63302 shares were traded. CRESY reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Reduce on February 27, 2007, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cresud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRESY has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRESY has traded an average of 162.66K shares per day and 172.35k over the past ten days. A total of 59.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 38.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRESY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 272.69k with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 366.51k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRESY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 20, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $782.55M and the low estimate is $782.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.