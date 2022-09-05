A glimpse at Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s stock clocked out at 53.00, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $53.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160041 shares were traded. MSGE reached its highest trading level at $54.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on June 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 when Yospe Joseph F sold 3,052 shares for $80.09 per share. The transaction valued at 244,435 led to the insider holds 3,909 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSGE has reached a high of $85.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSGE traded 181.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 183.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.47M. Insiders hold about 3.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MSGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 7.23, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-1.44, while EPS last year was $-5.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.98, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.02 and $-4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.52. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $412.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $417M to a low estimate of $406.95M. As of the current estimate, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $99.78M, an estimated increase of 313.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.4M, up 834.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.