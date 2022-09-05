A glimpse at REX American Resources Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, REX American Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at 29.15, up 1.92% from its previous closing price of $28.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 85645 shares were traded. REX reached its highest trading level at $29.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2016, Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $67.50 to $60.

Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $67.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS sold 1,100 shares for $104.55 per share. The transaction valued at 115,005 led to the insider holds 18,765 shares of the business.

BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS sold 959 shares of REX for $98,379 on Jan 04. The CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer now owns 19,865 shares after completing the transaction at $102.58 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS, who serves as the CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $100.68 each. As a result, the insider received 151,024 and left with 20,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, REX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REX has reached a high of $37.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REX traded 147.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 130.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.75M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for REX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 175.31k with a Short Ratio of 3.12, compared to 99.73k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $909.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $774.8M, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $904.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $904.67M and the low estimate is $904.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.