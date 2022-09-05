A glimpse at Spire Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) closed at 69.01 down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $69.84. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238718 shares were traded. SR reached its highest trading level at $70.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spire Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $79 from $61 previously.

On January 20, 2022, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Rasche Steven P bought 1,703 shares for $24.09 per share. The transaction valued at 41,032 led to the insider holds 9,500 shares of the business.

Woodard Adam W. sold 2,211 shares of SR for $164,406 on May 10. The Treasurer now owns 1,327 shares after completing the transaction at $74.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $79.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SR has traded an average of 279.07K shares per day and 252.56k over the past ten days. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.94M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SR is 2.74, from 2.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. The current Payout Ratio is 51.50% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.58 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, down -6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.