A glimpse at Vista Gold Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) closed at 0.56 up 2.19% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72218 shares were traded. VGZ reached its highest trading level at $0.5821 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 19, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 19, 2014, with a $1.25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Stevenson Tracy Austin bought 10,000 shares for $0.72 per share. The transaction valued at 7,249 led to the insider holds 423,199 shares of the business.

Stevenson Tracy Austin bought 10,000 shares of VGZ for $7,698 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 413,199 shares after completing the transaction at $0.77 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Earnest Frederick Hume, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,031 and bolstered with 1,542,204 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGZ has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6198, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7635.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VGZ has traded an average of 130.66K shares per day and 75.9k over the past ten days. A total of 118.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.73M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VGZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 91.79k with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 93.75k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.08% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.