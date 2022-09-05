A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

After closing at $70.54 in the most recent trading day, Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) closed at 69.84, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 186554 shares were traded. CBT reached its highest trading level at $71.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2021, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $78.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Kalita Karen A sold 4,575 shares for $78.13 per share. The transaction valued at 357,449 led to the insider holds 25,874 shares of the business.

Kalkstein Hobart sold 17,235 shares of CBT for $1,341,986 on Jun 02. The Senior Vice President now owns 52,785 shares after completing the transaction at $77.86 per share. On May 31, another insider, McLaughlin Erica, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 9,122 shares for $76.91 each. As a result, the insider received 701,580 and left with 44,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cabot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBT has reached a high of $78.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 353.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 261.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.86M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 4.35, compared to 1.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBT’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 58.30% for CBT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.61 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.14. EPS for the following year is $7.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $9 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.42B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.