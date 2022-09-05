A Stock You Should Be Looking At: EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

The price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) closed at 6.15 in the last session, down -1.60% from day before closing price of $6.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142319 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On February 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $29.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EH traded on average about 372.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 315.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.41M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.26, compared to 6.53M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.32. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.91M, up 132.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $104.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.65M and the low estimate is $104.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 406.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.