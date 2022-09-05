A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

The price of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) closed at 35.31 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $35.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206565 shares were traded. HZO reached its highest trading level at $36.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HZO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $84 previously.

On April 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On February 10, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 10, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when EURE HILLIARD M sold 3,000 shares for $40.75 per share. The transaction valued at 122,250 led to the insider holds 17,990 shares of the business.

Watters Joseph Allen sold 10,000 shares of HZO for $424,500 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 89,410 shares after completing the transaction at $42.45 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Moore Clint, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $43.28 each. As a result, the insider received 194,760 and left with 25,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HZO traded on average about 310.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.00M. Shares short for HZO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 10.43, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.23. EPS for the following year is $7.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $552.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $568.6M to a low estimate of $509.1M. As of the current estimate, MarineMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.31M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.