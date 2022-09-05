A Stock You Should Be Looking At: TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

After closing at $52.04 in the most recent trading day, TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) closed at 51.75, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 118344 shares were traded. TTEC reached its highest trading level at $53.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On January 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $90.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Conley Gregory A sold 2,500 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 207,500 led to the insider holds 13,841 shares of the business.

McLean Margaret B sold 6,000 shares of TTEC for $517,962 on Dec 13. The SVP, GC & CRO now owns 38,412 shares after completing the transaction at $86.33 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, TUCHMAN KENNETH D, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $108.26 each. As a result, the insider received 194,872 and left with 6,526,401 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TTEC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTEC has reached a high of $113.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 97.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 126.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 824.05k with a Short Ratio of 8.40, compared to 921.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTEC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.74, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $5.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $602M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $601.49M. As of the current estimate, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.79M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.35M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $690.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $649.43M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.27B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.