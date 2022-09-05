A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135292 shares were traded. WRAP reached its highest trading level at $2.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WRAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.50.

On April 15, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when Hickman Glenn M bought 11,070 shares for $2.48 per share. The transaction valued at 27,471 led to the insider holds 96,570 shares of the business.

BARNES JAMES A sold 6,000 shares of WRAP for $24,300 on Jan 05. The CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER now owns 38,819 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Hickman Glenn M, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,475 and bolstered with 35,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRAP has reached a high of $7.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7476.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 651.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 107.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.56M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.74, compared to 3.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.13, while EPS last year was $-0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.5. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.88M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.93M to a low estimate of $1.81M. As of the current estimate, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.51M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $-2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.5M and the low estimate is $19.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.