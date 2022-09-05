Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) closed at 4.27 in the last session, down -2.06% from day before closing price of $4.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143054 shares were traded. ACTG reached its highest trading level at $4.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on May 22, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On July 29, 2016, Barclays reiterated its Underweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Booth Marc W. sold 6,283 shares for $4.71 per share. The transaction valued at 29,600 led to the insider holds 219,684 shares of the business.

Soncini Jason W. bought 11,000 shares of ACTG for $55,585 on Dec 17. The General Counsel now owns 78,500 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Rosenstein Richard Jay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,452 and bolstered with 146,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Acacia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACTG has reached a high of $7.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5974.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACTG traded on average about 516.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 188.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.40M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 3.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.71 and $-1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.04M, down -29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59M and the low estimate is $59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.