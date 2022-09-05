Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) closed the day trading at 17.19 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $17.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 229471 shares were traded. ALBO reached its highest trading level at $17.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALBO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on March 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On December 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $75.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 19, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $64 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Duncan Jason sold 313 shares for $23.88 per share. The transaction valued at 7,473 led to the insider holds 15,587 shares of the business.

Mattsson Jan sold 205 shares of ALBO for $5,058 on Jul 22. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 57,961 shares after completing the transaction at $24.68 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Carter Martha J., who serves as the Chief Regulatory Officer of the company, sold 106 shares for $24.68 each. As a result, the insider received 2,616 and left with 15,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALBO has reached a high of $37.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALBO traded about 305.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALBO traded about 287.15k shares per day. A total of 19.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.13M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALBO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.45, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.66% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.76 and a low estimate of $-2.03, while EPS last year was $-1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.55, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.78 and $-8.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-6.75. EPS for the following year is $-3.67, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.52 and $-5.51.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $7.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.1M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.98M, an estimated increase of 276.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.05M, an increase of 256.20% less than the figure of $276.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.76M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALBO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.58M, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.09M and the low estimate is $70.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 149.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.