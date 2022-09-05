An average trading volume for American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) closed at 9.82 in the last session, down -2.39% from day before closing price of $10.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131979 shares were traded. APEI reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On December 18, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2020, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Landon Timothy J sold 450 shares for $13.96 per share. The transaction valued at 6,282 led to the insider holds 16,241 shares of the business.

Landon Timothy J sold 450 shares of APEI for $9,802 on Apr 18. The Director now owns 16,691 shares after completing the transaction at $21.78 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Landon Timothy J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 450 shares for $23.05 each. As a result, the insider received 10,374 and left with 17,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APEI has reached a high of $27.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APEI traded on average about 60.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.42M. Shares short for APEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 339.4k with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 324.52k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152.7M to a low estimate of $151.8M. As of the current estimate, American Public Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.83M, an estimated increase of 93.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.8M, up 47.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $644.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650M and the low estimate is $633.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.