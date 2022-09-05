An average trading volume for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) closed at 5.09 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $5.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 269538 shares were traded. BHR reached its highest trading level at $5.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 05, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Bennett Monty J bought 44,444 shares for $22.50 per share. The transaction valued at 999,990 led to the insider holds 44,444 shares of the business.

NUNNELEY MARK bought 9,000 shares of BHR for $202,500 on Mar 30. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,000 shares after completing the transaction at $22.50 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Eubanks Deric S, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, sold 31,241 shares for $5.66 each. As a result, the insider received 176,824 and left with 150,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Braemar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1696.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 110.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $6.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHR traded on average about 612.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BHR is 0.04, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BHR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 101:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $156.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.18M to a low estimate of $135.64M. As of the current estimate, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.66M, an estimated increase of 72.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $628.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.54M, up 47.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $655.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.54M and the low estimate is $613.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.