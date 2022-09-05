An average trading volume for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $92.12 in the most recent trading day, Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) closed at 92.27, up 0.16%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197151 shares were traded. EXPO reached its highest trading level at $93.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXPO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Reiss Richard sold 2,509 shares for $101.92 per share. The transaction valued at 255,705 led to the insider holds 6,329 shares of the business.

Reitman Maureen T. F. sold 3,000 shares of EXPO for $297,300 on Aug 12. The Group Vice President now owns 26,444 shares after completing the transaction at $99.10 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Shepard Sally, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 3,234 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 323,400 and left with 21,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exponent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPO has reached a high of $127.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 188.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.65, compared to 1.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EXPO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.77, compared to 0.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 45.90% for EXPO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $463M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $466.27M, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $499.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.5M and the low estimate is $495M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.