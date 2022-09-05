An average trading volume for Unifi Inc. (UFI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) closed at 11.31 in the last session, up 0.53% from day before closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81578 shares were traded. UFI reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2020, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when SIGMON GREGORY K bought 460 shares for $13.12 per share. The transaction valued at 6,035 led to the insider holds 4,146 shares of the business.

LANGONE KENNETH G bought 50,000 shares of UFI for $678,680 on May 18. The Director now owns 1,580,825 shares after completing the transaction at $13.57 per share. On May 06, another insider, INGLE EDMUND M, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,300 shares for $13.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,345 and bolstered with 99,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unifi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFI has reached a high of $25.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UFI traded on average about 72.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 83.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.22M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UFI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 242.04k with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 277.12k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $210.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, Unifi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $184.44M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $813.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $808.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.59M, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $864.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870M and the low estimate is $853.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.