An average trading volume for Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) has been steady over the recent period.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72418 shares were traded. RBOT reached its highest trading level at $3.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.20 and its Current Ratio is at 25.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Kelly William John sold 439 shares for $3.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,623 led to the insider holds 341,505 shares of the business.

Khalifa Sammy sold 1,316 shares of RBOT for $4,864 on Sep 01. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,022,683 shares after completing the transaction at $3.70 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Morris June, who serves as the CLO, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 435 shares for $3.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,608 and left with 337,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $15.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8257.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 355.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 116.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.76M. Insiders hold about 6.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.71, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.1 and $-0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.23. EPS for the following year is $-0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.65 and $-0.7.