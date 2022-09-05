An average trading volume for VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $1.92 in the most recent trading day, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) closed at 1.94, up 1.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76471 shares were traded. VHC reached its highest trading level at $1.9404 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8559.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VHC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 219.80 and its Current Ratio is at 219.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2009, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2009, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113 led to the insider holds 654,657 shares of the business.

Larsen Kendall bought 13,829 shares of VHC for $16,595 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 652,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 23, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,431 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,917 and bolstered with 638,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4150.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9060.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 463.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 5.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.