An investigation into Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)’s technical aspects

The price of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) closed at 48.61 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $49.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89744 shares were traded. CCSI reached its highest trading level at $50.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On March 03, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On November 30, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $75.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when HEALY ELAINE bought 1,000 shares for $38.52 per share. The transaction valued at 38,520 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Consensus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCSI has reached a high of $69.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCSI traded on average about 134.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 117.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.69M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CCSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 573.47k with a Short Ratio of 2.86, compared to 350.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.46 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.43. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.92 and $5.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $381M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $376.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.66M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $409.8M and the low estimate is $402.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.