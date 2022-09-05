An investigation into Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s technical aspects

The price of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE: HY) closed at 27.79 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $28.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51528 shares were traded. HY reached its highest trading level at $28.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HY has reached a high of $60.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HY traded on average about 67.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 56.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.60M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 344.3k with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 336.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HY is 1.29, which was 1.27 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.81 and a low estimate of $-1.9, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.81, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.52 and $-3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.52. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $816.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $817.7M to a low estimate of $815.64M. As of the current estimate, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s year-ago sales were $790.5M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.11M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $879.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $785.03M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.