An overall feel about Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) closed at 41.25 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $41.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113356 shares were traded. ATEX reached its highest trading level at $42.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Anterix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 17, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $50 from $40 previously.

On February 01, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when OBRIEN MORGAN E sold 25,000 shares for $40.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,775 led to the insider holds 34,313 shares of the business.

Ashe Gena L sold 5,680 shares of ATEX for $243,519 on Jun 01. The Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec now owns 34,312 shares after completing the transaction at $42.87 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gray Timothy, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 100 shares for $42.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,264 and bolstered with 74,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 661.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEX has reached a high of $66.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATEX has traded an average of 74.35K shares per day and 112.66k over the past ten days. A total of 18.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.88M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 779.78k with a Short Ratio of 9.54, compared to 780.94k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-0.68, while EPS last year was $-0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.97 and $-2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 317.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52M and the low estimate is $5.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 477.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.