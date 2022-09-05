An overall feel about Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Cavco Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at 223.21, down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $224.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74238 shares were traded. CVCO reached its highest trading level at $226.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $220.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $385 from $315 previously.

On September 23, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $218.

On July 14, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $195.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on July 14, 2020, with a $195 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Like Steven K. sold 2,800 shares for $292.60 per share. The transaction valued at 819,280 led to the insider holds 314 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cavco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVCO has reached a high of $327.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 257.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVCO traded 57.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 61.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.33M. Shares short for CVCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 266.03k with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 282.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.08 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $2.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.18, with high estimates of $6.42 and low estimates of $4.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.87 and $18.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.16. EPS for the following year is $22.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $27.18 and $19.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $451.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $509.05M to a low estimate of $402M. As of the current estimate, Cavco Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $330.42M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.