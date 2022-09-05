An overall feel about DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, DZS Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.36, down -2.60% from its previous closing price of $12.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 138764 shares were traded. DZSI reached its highest trading level at $12.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DZSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 22, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DZSI has reached a high of $19.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DZSI traded 146.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 102.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DZSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 548.44k with a Short Ratio of 5.87, compared to 493.15k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.42 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $94.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.2M to a low estimate of $93.7M. As of the current estimate, DZS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.59M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.06M, an increase of 27.90% over than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.28M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DZSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $412.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.21M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $470.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.3M and the low estimate is $453.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.