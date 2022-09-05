An overall feel about Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s stock clocked out at 48.51, down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $49.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136142 shares were traded. GSHD reached its highest trading level at $50.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSHD’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $154.

On September 09, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $170.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 09, 2021, with a $170 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Cruzado Waded bought 93 shares for $52.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,911 led to the insider holds 93 shares of the business.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants sold 4,014 shares of GSHD for $242,947 on Aug 26. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $60.52 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Jones Mark Evan, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 3,844 shares for $60.53 each. As a result, the insider received 232,662 and left with 197,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Goosehead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 453.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSHD has reached a high of $181.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSHD traded 297.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 224.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 20.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.39M. Shares short for GSHD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.52% and a Short% of Float of 13.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $54.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $56.13M to a low estimate of $52.78M. As of the current estimate, Goosehead Insurance Inc’s year-ago sales were $39.82M, an estimated increase of 37.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.78M, an increase of 31.20% less than the figure of $37.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.31M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $269.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281M and the low estimate is $246.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.