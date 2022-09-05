An overall feel about Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) closed at 29.94 down -1.45% from its previous closing price of $30.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 231815 shares were traded. TGH reached its highest trading level at $30.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 19, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textainer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGH has reached a high of $41.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGH has traded an average of 366.90K shares per day and 240.99k over the past ten days. A total of 47.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.13M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TGH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 1.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 7.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TGH is 0.25, from 0.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.20% for TGH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.79. EPS for the following year is $6.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $814.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $813.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $750.73M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $830.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $835.1M and the low estimate is $826.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.