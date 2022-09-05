An overall feel about Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) closed at 29.89 up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $29.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221515 shares were traded. VBTX reached its highest trading level at $30.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $38 from $43 previously.

On September 22, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Riebe Michael Clayton bought 700 shares for $30.45 per share. The transaction valued at 21,315 led to the insider holds 27,367 shares of the business.

Earley Terry bought 1,180 shares of VBTX for $35,990 on Jul 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,980 shares after completing the transaction at $30.50 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Holland C Malcolm III, who serves as the Chairman, CEO, President of the company, sold 5,528 shares for $35.05 each. As a result, the insider received 193,758 and left with 154,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veritex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBTX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VBTX has traded an average of 355.11K shares per day and 226.18k over the past ten days. A total of 53.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.20M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VBTX is 0.80, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.11 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $110.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $115.6M to a low estimate of $107.4M. As of the current estimate, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.9M, an estimated increase of 27.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.21M, an increase of 27.30% less than the figure of $27.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $412.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.19M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $521.6M and the low estimate is $477.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.