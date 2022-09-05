Analysis of Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA): Selected Notes

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) closed the day trading at 34.13 down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $34.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105732 shares were traded. ENVA reached its highest trading level at $34.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.97.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $48.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Rahilly Sean sold 1,430 shares for $44.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,706 led to the insider holds 77,803 shares of the business.

Fisher David sold 4,394 shares of ENVA for $177,767 on Feb 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 440,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.46 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Fisher David, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,771 shares for $38.61 each. As a result, the insider received 300,001 and left with 444,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enova’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVA has reached a high of $47.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENVA traded about 211.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENVA traded about 147.97k shares per day. A total of 32.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 8.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.35, while EPS last year was $2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.28. EPS for the following year is $7.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.79 and $6.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $405.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.5M to a low estimate of $393.1M. As of the current estimate, Enova International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $264.72M, an estimated increase of 53.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $438.56M, an increase of 53.30% over than the figure of $53.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $465.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $415M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.