Analysis of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS): Selected Notes

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS) closed the day trading at 45.97 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $46.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57847 shares were traded. PLUS reached its highest trading level at $47.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLUS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 11, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when HOVDE ERIC D sold 9,898 shares for $55.92 per share. The transaction valued at 553,514 led to the insider holds 51,940 shares of the business.

Callies John E sold 400 shares of PLUS for $47,554 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 10,548 shares after completing the transaction at $118.89 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, Marion Elaine D, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $109.49 each. As a result, the insider received 328,480 and left with 27,222 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ePlus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLUS has reached a high of $69.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLUS traded about 116.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLUS traded about 101.31k shares per day. A total of 26.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 452.3k with a Short Ratio of 4.09, compared to 420.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PLUS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 25, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $468.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478.6M to a low estimate of $457.9M. As of the current estimate, ePlus inc.’s year-ago sales were $416.65M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $498.1M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $498.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $497.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.