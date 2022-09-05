Analysis of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS): Selected Notes

The closing price of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) was 47.33 for the day, down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $48.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99510 shares were traded. KIDS reached its highest trading level at $49.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KIDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $77 from $70 previously.

On April 02, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $46.

On January 08, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on January 08, 2020, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Ruf Harold bought 1,235 shares for $39.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,721 led to the insider holds 13,824 shares of the business.

Odle Gregory A sold 4,108 shares of KIDS for $236,415 on Mar 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 62,761 shares after completing the transaction at $57.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Throdahl Mark C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,961 shares for $58.60 each. As a result, the insider received 349,315 and left with 122,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIDS has reached a high of $73.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.24.

Shares Statistics:

KIDS traded an average of 112.76K shares per day over the past three months and 91.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.98M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KIDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 14.63, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.72% and a Short% of Float of 17.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.03 and $-1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.15. EPS for the following year is $-0.72, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-1.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.78M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s year-ago sales were $24.25M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.05M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.04M and the low estimate is $145.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.