Are analysts optimistic about NeoGames S.A.’s (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock?

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) closed the day trading at 15.06 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $15.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124164 shares were traded. NGMS reached its highest trading level at $15.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NGMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 15, 2020, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On December 14, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGMS has reached a high of $44.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NGMS traded about 137.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NGMS traded about 82.99k shares per day. A total of 26.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 50.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NGMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 470.66k with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 664.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $31.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.6M to a low estimate of $30.43M. As of the current estimate, NeoGames S.A.’s year-ago sales were $21.39M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.23M, an increase of 266.90% over than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.52M, up 140.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.6M and the low estimate is $299.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.