Are analysts optimistic about Sitio Royalties Corp.’s (NYSE:STR) stock?

Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) closed the day trading at 25.22 up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $24.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130983 shares were traded. STR reached its highest trading level at $25.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.76.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 137.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sitio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STR has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STR traded about 270.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STR traded about 243.26k shares per day. A total of 85.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.69M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.71% stake in the company. Shares short for STR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 474.8k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.42 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $77.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.2M to a low estimate of $47M. As of the current estimate, Sitio Royalties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $16.16M, an estimated increase of 377.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.74M, an increase of 504.00% over than the figure of $377.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.84M, up 350.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $533M and the low estimate is $292M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.