Are analysts optimistic about Weis Markets Inc.’s (NYSE:WMK) stock?

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) closed the day trading at 78.43 down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $79.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53031 shares were traded. WMK reached its highest trading level at $80.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Lockard Michael T bought 3,000 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 183,000 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Gleeson Robert G. bought 100 shares of WMK for $6,217 on Nov 09. The SVP, Merchandising & Marketing now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $62.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Weis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMK has reached a high of $86.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMK traded about 66.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMK traded about 71.23k shares per day. A total of 26.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.30M. Insiders hold about 39.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WMK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 26.35, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 11.23%.

Dividends & Splits

WMK’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for WMK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.