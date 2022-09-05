Are Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at 37.58, down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $37.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 212603 shares were traded. FOCS reached its highest trading level at $38.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 30, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

On June 23, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on May 21, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $29.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $69.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOCS traded 355.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 278.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.63M. Shares short for FOCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 8.45, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $524.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $528.52M to a low estimate of $518.39M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.36M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.66M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.31M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.