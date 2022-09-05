Are Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Harte Hanks Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.35, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $14.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82750 shares were traded. HHS reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Radoff Bradley Louis sold 20,000 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 326,168 led to the insider holds 160,000 shares of the business.

Radoff Bradley Louis sold 383,502 shares of HHS for $5,816,690 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.17 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Radoff Bradley Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,847 shares for $15.17 each. As a result, the insider received 43,181 and left with 46,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HHS has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HHS traded 146.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 127.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.04M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 12.61k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HHS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 25, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.6M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.2M and the low estimate is $206.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.