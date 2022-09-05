Are Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Jiayin Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.43, up 2.10% from its previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54678 shares were traded. JFIN reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JFIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on December 01, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5.75 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jiayin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFIN has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3190.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JFIN traded 35.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 34.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.82M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JFIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 29.02k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $75.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.35M to a low estimate of $75.35M. As of the current estimate, Jiayin Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.09M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $265.76M, up 13.60% from the average estimate.