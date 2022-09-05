Are Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) closed at 5.51 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $5.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56894 shares were traded. LTBR reached its highest trading level at $5.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightbridge Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 61.50 and its Current Ratio is at 61.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Tobin Mark Robert sold 1,500 shares for $8.94 per share. The transaction valued at 13,410 led to the insider holds 1,774 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTBR has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LTBR has traded an average of 107.34K shares per day and 157.07k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LTBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 378.67k with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 367.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.