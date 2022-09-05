Are ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, ModivCare Inc.’s stock clocked out at 103.53, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $104.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59274 shares were traded. MODV reached its highest trading level at $105.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MODV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on August 03, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On February 28, 2022, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $190 to $155.

On December 17, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $180.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $180 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when GREENLEAF DANIEL E bought 581 shares for $172.85 per share. The transaction valued at 100,426 led to the insider holds 35,078 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 260,000 shares of MODV for $48,916,400 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 1,282,055 shares after completing the transaction at $188.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODV has reached a high of $211.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MODV traded 79.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 73.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.86M. Shares short for MODV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 708.45k with a Short Ratio of 8.79, compared to 704.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.87 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.22. EPS for the following year is $7.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.5 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.