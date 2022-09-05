Are SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE:SMWB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, SIMILARWEB LTD. (NYSE: SMWB) closed at 7.40 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $7.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59946 shares were traded. SMWB reached its highest trading level at $7.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SIMILARWEB LTD.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On February 23, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMWB has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMWB has traded an average of 107.59K shares per day and 99.48k over the past ten days. A total of 75.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.39M. Insiders hold about 31.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SMWB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 638.76k with a Short Ratio of 5.52, compared to 603.61k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.07. EPS for the following year is $-0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.79 and $-1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMWB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.67M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274.7M and the low estimate is $256.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.