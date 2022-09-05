Are SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) closed at 117.28 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $119.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 93169 shares were traded. SPSC reached its highest trading level at $120.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SPS Commerce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on October 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $170 from $140 previously.

On October 12, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $175.

The Benchmark Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 01, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when WEHRWEIN SVEN sold 1,000 shares for $132.99 per share. The transaction valued at 132,990 led to the insider holds 17,684 shares of the business.

Nelson Kimberly K. sold 2,500 shares of SPSC for $310,745 on Mar 11. The EVP & CFO now owns 126,388 shares after completing the transaction at $124.30 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Ramsey James Burr, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,506 shares for $125.47 each. As a result, the insider received 565,373 and left with 12,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SPS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 91.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPSC has reached a high of $174.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPSC has traded an average of 137.58K shares per day and 91.38k over the past ten days. A total of 36.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.88M. Shares short for SPSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.38, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $113.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $114.56M to a low estimate of $113.1M. As of the current estimate, SPS Commerce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.89M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.97M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $385.28M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $517.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $519.26M and the low estimate is $513.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.