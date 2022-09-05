As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) offers stability

The closing price of Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) was 23.87 for the day, down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $24.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 235984 shares were traded. AVNS reached its highest trading level at $24.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 04, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $45 from $60 previously.

On April 13, 2020, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 07, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when OLEARY PATRICK J bought 5,000 shares for $31.63 per share. The transaction valued at 158,143 led to the insider holds 33,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVNS has reached a high of $36.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.00.

Shares Statistics:

AVNS traded an average of 238.41K shares per day over the past three months and 195.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.77M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.9M to a low estimate of $206M. As of the current estimate, Avanos Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.56M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.3M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $846.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $744.6M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $899.2M and the low estimate is $879.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.