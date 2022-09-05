As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, CohBar Inc. (CWBR) offers stability

The closing price of CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) was 0.15 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79938 shares were traded. CWBR reached its highest trading level at $0.1568 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 28.50 and its Current Ratio is at 28.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on March 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Petkevich Misha bought 167,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 96,175 led to the insider holds 407,609 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWBR has reached a high of $1.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2767.

Shares Statistics:

CWBR traded an average of 341.09K shares per day over the past three months and 162.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CWBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.08 and $-0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.07.