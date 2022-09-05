As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) offers stability

The closing price of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) was 10.01 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $10.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103462 shares were traded. FHTX reached its highest trading level at $10.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FHTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 22, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 17, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.

On November 17, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHTX has reached a high of $24.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

FHTX traded an average of 120.20K shares per day over the past three months and 190.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.68M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FHTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 22.63, compared to 2.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.12% and a Short% of Float of 12.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.33 and a low estimate of $-0.78, while EPS last year was $-0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.4 and low estimates of $-0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.5. EPS for the following year is $-2.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.87 and $-3.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32M, up 2,053.90% from the average estimate.