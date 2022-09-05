As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) offers stability

The closing price of Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) was 37.02 for the day, down -0.40% from the previous closing price of $37.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 213706 shares were traded. GDEN reached its highest trading level at $37.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GDEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On October 25, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2021, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when SARTINI BLAKE L sold 75,000 shares for $55.32 per share. The transaction valued at 4,149,000 led to the insider holds 5,000,887 shares of the business.

Arcana Stephen sold 16,372 shares of GDEN for $890,146 on Mar 02. The EVP and COO now owns 154,844 shares after completing the transaction at $54.37 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SARTINI BLAKE L, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 78,871 shares for $55.10 each. As a result, the insider received 4,345,792 and left with 5,075,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDEN has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.17.

Shares Statistics:

GDEN traded an average of 201.77K shares per day over the past three months and 306.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.52M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GDEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.28, compared to 1.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GDEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $3.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.74 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.48 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $294M to a low estimate of $282.2M. As of the current estimate, Golden Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $292.47M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $281.47M, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of $-1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $286M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.46M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.