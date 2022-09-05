As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IHS Holding Limited (IHS) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 183905 shares were traded. IHS reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IHS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Tigress Financial on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 18, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IHS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $18.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.98.

Shares Statistics:

IHS traded an average of 177.17K shares per day over the past three months and 404.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 305.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.81M. Insiders hold about 31.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 529.11k with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 579.25k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.